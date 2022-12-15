Meter Governance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $826,578.61 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00012369 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $36.19 million and $826,578.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,767,071 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.22321544 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $853,684.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.