Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda Sells 7,246 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

