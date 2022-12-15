Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.42) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded down €0.25 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting €7.95 ($8.37). The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of €11.60 ($12.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.77.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

