Michael Bigham Sells 19,484 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 19,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,578.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,212,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Bigham sold 6,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $20,820.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.