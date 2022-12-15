Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.67% of Microchip Technology worth $227,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 34,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,726. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

