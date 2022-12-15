MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $186.11 and last traded at $188.10. 18,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 685,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.13.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 191.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

