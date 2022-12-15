MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 24,858 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

