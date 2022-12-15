Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £4,208.12 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Dave Coplin purchased 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,208.12 ($5,162.70).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 1.37 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 133.07 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 647,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.87. The company has a market cap of £794.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,585.00. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 213 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.47) to GBX 169 ($2.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.48).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.