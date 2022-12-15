Mixin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.28 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Mixin has a market cap of $118.28 million and $22,320.59 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for $197.44 or 0.01132506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $902.65 or 0.05172862 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00502794 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.41 or 0.29790801 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mixin Token Trading
