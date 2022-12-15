Mizuho Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $14.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. Upstart has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $163.20.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,293 shares of company stock worth $346,148. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 517.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 188.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $503,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

