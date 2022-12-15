MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

