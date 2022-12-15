Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Modiv Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.73%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
