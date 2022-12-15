Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 59 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Mondee Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,333,648 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,523.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $470,886.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

