Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

