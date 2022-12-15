Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

