Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 455,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

