Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 24,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

