Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $194.77. 84,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

