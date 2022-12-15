Moonbeam Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $177.43 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,953 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.