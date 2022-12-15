Morgan Stanley Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $47.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

