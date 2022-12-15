Morgan Stanley Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 123,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

