Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,510. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

