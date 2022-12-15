Multichain (MULTI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.65 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Multichain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00022731 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $72.65 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.
Multichain Token Profile
Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Multichain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.