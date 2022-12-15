Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €340.00 ($357.89) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($255.79) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($258.95) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €320.00 ($336.84) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of MUV2 stock traded down €0.60 ($0.63) on Thursday, hitting €307.30 ($323.47). The stock had a trading volume of 405,173 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of €278.03 and a 200 day moving average of €248.36.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

