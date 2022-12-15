Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

