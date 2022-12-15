Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 86 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 357,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.