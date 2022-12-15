MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $9,798.60 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.07357027 USD and is down -27.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,297.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

