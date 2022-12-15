MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.89

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 70121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 10.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

