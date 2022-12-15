NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Purchases 29,161 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.61. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

About NanoString Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

