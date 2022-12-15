Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the November 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Naspers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 74,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,097. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Naspers Announces Dividend

Naspers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

