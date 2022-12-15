Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 3,168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.9 days.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGF stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

