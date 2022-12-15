NetEase Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 2,520 call options.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

