Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $296.00 and last traded at $296.74. 155,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,990,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

