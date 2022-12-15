Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Purchases 31,536 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

