Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Purchases 31,536 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

