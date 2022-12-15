Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Purchases 31,536 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
