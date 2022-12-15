Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 18.8% in November

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 645,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 103,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

