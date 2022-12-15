New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 89.6% in November

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

NYC remained flat at $1.84 on Thursday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,522. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.15. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York City REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New York City REIT by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York City REIT Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

