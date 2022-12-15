Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 7290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

