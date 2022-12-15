NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

