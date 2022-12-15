Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $27.02 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

