Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $42.33 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.