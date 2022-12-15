Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 20,475 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 1.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

