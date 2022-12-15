Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

