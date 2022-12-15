Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 80,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,772. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

