Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 114.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Roche by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 726,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

