Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 89,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.07 and its 200-day moving average is $340.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

