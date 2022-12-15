Novare Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 3,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.87.

