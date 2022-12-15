Novare Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The company has a market cap of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

