Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE AME traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.65. 22,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,967. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

