Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Down 2.1 %

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of BKNG traded down $41.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,965.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,894.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,909.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

