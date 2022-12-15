Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Intuit by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $20.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

